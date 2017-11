Four firearms were surrendered by three barangay tanods in Carcar City to the police Tuesday afternoon.

Tanods Romy Elorder, Carlos Remoyen, and Jesus Roland of Barangay Guadalupe turned over four revolvers to the Carcar City police, said Chief Insp. Randy Korret, Carcar City police chief.

Korret said they are cracking down on unlicensed firearms after he assumed the post early this year.