Thunderstorm over Guinhulngan City, Negros Oriental

A thunderstorm advisory was issued over Guinhulngan City and nearby areas in Negros Oriental by the state weather bureau Pagasa Tuesday afternoon.

Pagasa’s daily forecast said moderate to heavy rains with lightning and strong winds will be felt in the area due to a thunderstorm.

Citizens are advised to take precautions against natural hazards such as flashfloods and landslides.

Meanwhile, light to moderate rains are expected over portions of Cebu Province, specifically in Medellin, Bogo City, San Remegio, Tabogon, Tabuelan, Borbon, and nearby areas.

Citizens are advised to bring umbrellas and other protective gear with them and get regular updates from Pagasa. The tail-end of a cold front is affecting the eastern section of Northern and Central Luzon.

“Cebu and Central Visayas will have cloudy skies in the morning then sunny afternoons tomorrow and on Thursday. Friday and Saturday will have light to moderate rains,” Engineer Oscar Tabada, Pagasa Visayas chief, said.

He said light rainshowers may occur during the afternoon and later in the evening.