Baby Company offers Stroller & Car Seat Swap

LET your old strollers and car seats make a difference for another child. Swap your used strollers or car seats at Baby Company to buy a promo participating stroller or car seat at 20% off.

Swapped items will be donated to the chosen beneficiaries of SM Foundation, Inc. Promo runs until Dec. 3. Cross-swapping between stroller to car seat & vice-versa is allowed. Only strollers & car seats will be allowed for swapping.

Baby Company is your happy, dependable, and caring partner in providing the best care for your baby, making motherhood a truly delightful experience.

Early this year, Baby Company donated strollers in line with its project, Stroller Swap, through SM Seaside City Cebu that benefitted over 50 manpower agency workers of the mall.

Visit Baby Company in SM City Cebu or in SM Seaside City Cebu for details. /PR