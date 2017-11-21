Nurse, docs still to meet on hospital assault case

A MEETING between officials of the Provincial Health Office (PHO) and the nurse who was assaulted by a female patient in Balamban District Hospital last November 14 was postponed yesterday.

Dr. Rene Catan, PHO Chief was busy and was unable to meet with the nurse’s team. They are scheduled to meet again this afternoon in Balamban town.

The nurse, with her lawyer and Balamban District Hospital Chief, Dr. Olivia Dandan, met briefly with Cebu Vice Gov. Agnes Magpale who chairs the Provincial Council for the Welfare of Children.

ADVERTISEMENT

Magpale said the council has yet to hear input from the PHO and the Balamban District Hospital and so had yet to decide on what to do with the case.

Further action will be taken once the nurse’s team and the PHO meet. No formal case has been filed against the patient.

Dr. Dandan said the nurse isn’t likely to transfer to another hospital for employment, as it may mean that she’s avoiding issues.

The nurse has been working in the hospital for seven months already.