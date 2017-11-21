Grade 11 student wins Ms. Lapu-Lapu 2017

A grade 11 student from Barangay Basak was crowned Ms. Lapu-Lapu 2017 during the pageant night held on Monday.

Samantha Faye Yapit, 16, bested 16 other candidates vying for this year’s crown.

Yapit, a student of the Science and Technology Education Center (STEC), was crowned before a cheering crowd of around 5,000 people who crowded the City Hoops Dome located in Barangay Gun-ob.

Candidate No. 10 received her crown from Ms. Lapu-Lapu 2016 Mary Catherine dela Serna Codilla.

Greetings filled Yapit’s Facebook page on Tuesday.

“Hindi halatang 1st timer sa pageant si Samantha Faye Yapit!!! Whoooo We are so proud of you Sam,” posted Marian Dumayanos.

Madeliene Siewert won first runner-up and the Best in Casual Wear and Evening Gown. She also bagged minor awards like the Skin Doctors Award and Miss Ever Bilena.

Other winners were Charmaine Mae Mejares (2nd runner-up), Betty Davis (3rd runner-up) and Jan Lyka Babon (4th runner-up).

Mejares also won Best in Talent and Best in Production Number while Davis won the Ms. Kandaya Award.

Babon took home the People’s Choice and Texter’s Choice awards.

Other recipients of minor awards were Xyrelle Kessell Gacuma – Miss Friendship, Elvie Cabalhug – Miss Photogenic and Harrah Cruto – Best in Swimwear.