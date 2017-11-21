Fire inspectors undergo ‘drug info gathering’ training

FIRE inspectors of the Bureau of Fire and Penology in Central Visayas (BFP-7) are taught how to recognize illegal drugs and equipment used in the production of illegal drugs.

Fire Senior Supt. Samuel Tadeo, BFP-7 director, said that the fire inspectors had undergone a two-day seminar on the familiarization on drug paraphernalia and equipment used in the production of illegal drugs.

Tadeo said this is the BFP-7’s way to help the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency in the government’s war on drugs.

He said that the fire inspectors, who would inspect establishments as part of the fire safety code and for getting an establishment’s business permit, might recognize equipment that would be used in producing illegal drugs and could report them to PDEA.

“We do this two-day seminar, for our fire inspectors, that while conducting inspections ng mga establishments, they could determine those equipment that might be used in making illegal drugs at kung yun ba yung ginagamit sa paggawa ng illegal drugs para malaman din ng mga inspectors namin kung ano yung mga makikita nilang pwedeng panggalingan ng illegal drugs,” Tadeo said.

(We do this two-day seminar for our fire inspectors that while conducting inspections of the establishments, they could determine those equipment that might be used in making illegal drugs and if they are indeed used in making illegal drugs so that they could know what to look for during their inspections.)

He clarified that they could only help in gathering information and not in the implementation such as arresting persons involved in illegal drugs.