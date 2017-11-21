Tracksters, tankers give UC partial lead

Secondary division defending champions University of Cebu (UC) Webmasters currently lead the partial medal standings in the 27th Cebu City Olympics after bagging 14 gold medals from swimming and athletics events at the Cebu City Sports Center.

The Webmasters currently have 23 gold medals, nine silvers and nine bronze medals to lead the medal tally, a fitting present for UC’s athletic director Jessica Honoridez, who is celebrating her birthday today.

UC also got nine gold medals from taekwondo over the weekend at the Robinsons Galleria Cebu.

University of San Carlos-Basic Education (USC-BED) is currently at second place with a 14-14-7 (gold-silver-bronze) tally followed by University of the Visayas (UV) with a 10-15-4 haul.

In the elementary division, Unit VII powered by UV, is at the top spot with 24 golds, 10 silvers and a bronze, most coming from gymnastics.

Unit V slid to second place with a 19-18-9 haul while Unit I is at third with five golds and two silvers.

UC’s tracksters bagged four golds while its tankers added 10 yesterday.

UC’s gold medalists in secondary track and field were Martin Ablanque (5,000-meter run), Jhuvan Jehn Baculot (high jump), Elyzza Mae Salinas (100m hurdles) and Mart Chan Torregosa (400m hurdles).

The Webmasters winning tankers in the secondary division were headed by Karen Mae Indaya, who won three gold medals in the 400m freestyle, 100m backstroke and 200m individual medley.

The rest of UC’s gold medals in the swimming event were from its 200m medley relay girls team, 400m medley relay girls team, Jobert Indaya (200m breaststroke), Giovannie Seth Gealon (100m breaststroke), Kristina Angelika Torres (200m butterfly), Beneynt Ghail Luage (100m freestyle), and Justine Reign Garrido, who broke the meet record of Khawinda Kuhn in the 200m breaststroke by clocking in 3:02.19 and erasing the latter’s 3:02.62.