LAST SPLASH

Karen Mae Indaya makes waves for UC in final stint in Cebu City Olympics

Cebuana tanker Karen Mae Indaya has been competing in the Cebu City Olympics for a decade now.

Since 2007, the 17-year-old swimmer has gathered numerous medals that led to various Palarong Pambansa stints.

Yesterday, Indaya brought her full arsenal on her last dance as she towed the University of Cebu (UC) to the secondary swimming title in the 27th Cebu City Olympics at the Cebu City Aquatics Center.

“This is my last stint. I’m just doing this to give back to UC for the scholarship they gave me,” said Indaya, who has competed in every Palarong Pambansa meet since 2009.

Indaya delivered five gold medals for UC. She topped the 400m freestyle, 100m backstroke, 200m individual medley, 200m freestyle, and was part of the 4×200 freestyle relay team that won the gold that helped the Webmasters top the competition at the pool with a haul of 17 golds, seven silvers and 11 bronze medals.

Unit 6 (6-11-3) and the University of San Carlos-Basic Education (USC-BED) (6-9-11) wound up in second and third, respectively.

Also putting up notable performances were Karen’s brother, Jobert Indaya, who ruled the 100m and 200m breaststroke events, and Justine Garrido, who won the 100m and 200m breaststroke in record-breaking fashion, erasing the old record of Khawinda Kuhn of 3:02.62 in the 200m breaststroke event.

Other gold medalists for UC were Giovanni Gealon, Kristina Angelika Torres, Ghail Luage, and Micah Marie Dela Serna. UC’s relay teams added five gilts.

With its tankers making waves, the reigning secondary champion UC continued to lead the partial medal tally as of 5 p.m. yesterday with 32 golds, 20 silvers and 15 bronze medals.

USC-BED (24-20-21) and the University of the Visayas (16-11-8) are second and third placers, respectively.

USC-BED still leads in secondary athletics after day two, claiming 11 golds, seven silvers and eight bronzes, just four gilts ahead of the Webmasters, who harvested seven golds, eight silvers and three bronzes.

Unit V dominated the elementary swimming competition with a runaway finish, pocketing 22 golds, 14 silvers and nine bronze medals.

In elementary athletics, Unit V and Unit I are in a close race after the second day of competition with former nailing seven golds, four silvers and five bronzes and the latter snaring seven golds, two silvers and a bronze medal.

In the elementary division, Unit V overtook Unit 7 to take the top spot with 35 golds, 28 silvers and 17 bronzes.

Unit VII dropped to second with a 25-15-7 harvest while IV is in third with an 8-11-17 haul.