Capitol to forge partnerships with Cebu business groups

‘Investment hub of the south’

The Cebu provincial government is set to intensify its collaboration with local business groups starting next year in a bid to turn the island-province into the “investment hub of the south.”

Roy Soledad, head of the Cebu Investment and Promotions Office (Cipo), said they aim to enhance the visibility of the province among investors by participating in more private sector-led activities.

“Through this, we hope more investors will be going down to the local government units, especially in the countryside, not just in Metro Cebu,” he told Cebu Daily News.

In a recent strategic planning session, the Cipo decided to strengthen partnerships with the private sector upon the suggestion of the Department of Trade and Industry (DTI).

Soledad said that instead of conducting their own investment forums or networking activities, they can just coordinate with different business groups who are already doing the same.

This way, he said, they will be able to make the province and their office more visible.

He cited as an example the annual Cebu Business Month every June organized by the Cebu Chamber of Commerce and Industry (CCCI), Cebu’s largest business organization with over 800 members.

“Last June, we weren’t that visible. It’s good that there is really support from the provincial government,” Soledad said.

As a way of helping Cebu and Central Visayas’ products get a marketing boost, the provincial government contributed P1.5 million to help cover the registration of fee of some of the participants to Manila FAME held in Pasay City last October.

Manila FAME, the country’s premier design and lifestyle event, is a bi-annual showcase of craftsmanship, design innovation, and artisanship in Philippine products.

The event is organized by DTI, through the agency’s export promotion arm Center for International Trade Expositions and Missions (Citem).

“We hope our support for FAME will be a regular activity, but we want more MSMEs (micro, small, and medium enterprises) to participate, not just the big players,” said Soledad.

Marketing efforts

In a separate interview, CCCI president Melanie Ng said they have engaging both Cebu City and province in their various initiatives to promote investments here.

“Next year, there will be more events done together with them. CCCI is very appreciative of the growing public-private partnerships with our LGUs as this will mean more opportunities for the private sector to identify prospects and promote economic development,” she said.

Ng added that what sets Cebu apart is the ease of engaging government to come up with steps to help promote Cebu as a favorable investment destination.

Soledad said his office is proposing a budget of P8 million for 2018, which will be spent on marketing efforts as well as capability enhancement programs for investment offices throughout Cebu’s component towns and cities, among others.

He said the provincial government also plans to set funds for a feasibility study on the establishment of economic zones in the province.

Established in October 2014 through Provincial Ordinance 2014-08, the Cipo is mandated to “attract, promote and encourage domestic and foreign investments in the province of Cebu as well as develop a business environment that keeps and sustains said investments.”

Development agenda

Investment promotion, infrastructure development, and tourism are fifth on Cebu Gov. Hilario Davide III’s six key development agenda.

In Davide’s second inaugural address last June 30, 2016, he said that he wants to ensure that future public investments will meet the needs of private capital.

“Kinahanglan nga atong aghaton ang pribadong sector sa pagpamuhunan didto sa kalungsuran (We need to encourage the private sector to invest in the countryside). We will continue to support MSMEs as they help local entrepreneurs,” he said.

Davide vowed to continue engaging the local government, private sector, national agencies and other stakeholders in providing essential public investments.

The provincial government, in its website, said that to attract more investors and establish a business friendly environment, it was gearing up for the implementation of programs that will further improve ease of doing business with the Business Permits and Licensing System of the DTI.

Streamlining of processes and adopting innovations at the local level will create a more positive experience for investors and business, the Capitol said.