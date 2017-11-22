Do Filipino adults still read?

This was the question asked by the National Book Development Board when they commissioned the Social Weather Stations to conduct a nationwide readership survey which covered various reading materials in print and electronic platforms.

The results said there is a decline in readership of four types of reading materials: books, newspapers, magazines and comics among Filipino adults.

The sample size was 1,200 Filipinos, 18 years old and above, with a plus-minus 3 percent error margin.

Which makes us wonder: Do people still find reading important? And if they do, what books do they read?

Here’s how some of our favorite Cebu-based personalities incorporate reading into their own lives:

Dr. Shahana Pearl Uy, Aesthetic physician

She didn’t become a nurse, a doctor and now, an entrepreneur without her love for reading.

Doc Pearl certainly had reading as her habit in making it to where she is now.

The main woman behind Pearl Medical Aesthetics + Laser Center believes that reading is important because it expands a person’s knowledge of the world.

A young doctor who’s an old soul, Doc Pearl prefers reading Lonely Planet when she is off on a trip to explore places. The 29-year-old aesthetic physician encourages everyone to visit their local library because “you will never know the literary treasures and discoveries you will find there.”

Samantha Ashley Lo, Binibining Cebu Tourism 2017

“Not only is reading important because it keeps you in touch with the world, I also see it as an exercise for the brain,” Sam said.

“I love to start my day off by reading my daily newspaper. I love for my knowledge about my community and the rest of the world to grow.”

The nursing student of the University of Cebu listed “The Alchemist” by Paulo Coelho and the books of Khaled Hosseini (“The Kite Runner”) as her favorite reads.

Sam said she loves Hosseini’s collection because it’s rich in Middle Eastern culture and “I feel that it is important to be knowledgeable about other cultures. It adds color to our world.”

Hendri Go, Prime mover, Cebu Literary Festival

Hendri’s love for books goes beyond the comforts of his home as he even organized the Cebu Literary Festival or Cebu Litfest, which brought love for literature and literary arts in places such as malls and museums where they could be seen, heard and felt.

He likes the books of Paul Theroux (“The Great Railway Bazaar” and “Kowloon Tong”).

He likes travel narratives and non-fiction food as he is interested to read about how people live and summarize their lives.

“Reading is a great source of pleasure and gives me lots of introspection. Books keep me company in my solo travels and fuels my passion and keeps me from getting bored when I’m at home,” said the executive producer of Little Boy Productions.

Atty. Tara Rama Executive director, Basadours Inc.

For five years now, Tara has been part of the Basadours, which started out in 2012 as a group of volunteer storytellers.

The group has went around Cebu and neighboring Visayan towns and cities to tell stories and hold storytelling workshops.

Just this year, the group has transformed into a non-government organization (Basadours Inc.) still committed to fulfil its commitment to spread the love of reading to children.

Her favorite book is “The Power of Habit” by Charles Duhigg.

“Ive always been fascinated with how humans act—why we do what we do. In the book lies the solution to human problems like addiction with drugs, alcohol or food. You can relate the contents of the book with just about any aspect in the society.”

The Basadours is currently gearing up to start the online campaign to encourage parents and guardians to read to their children for 10 minutes within 30 consecutive days.

Gabriele Raine Baljak Miss Cebu 2016; BaBeBoBs beauty and fitness consultant

“Literature improves our language, while enriching our minds with information passed down by others. Value reading and it can take you places,” Raine said.

She considers both “The Alchemist” by Paulo Coelho and “Music as Medicine” by Deforia Lane as inspiring and motivational to the soul.

She said “A Little Light on the Spiritual Laws” by Diane Cooper and “The Secret Life of Water” by Masaru Emoto both helped her understand the value of our brief and unique human existence. “Planet Medicine” by Richard Grossinger and “Practical Programming” by Mark Rippetoe helped develop her skills and understanding for BaBeBoBs Beauty & Fitness Consultancy business.

“Becoming Miss Cebu 2016 allowed me to story-tell at the National Book Reading day events for two years now and support some of BookSwap Cebu’s Trading Treasures events,” she said.

Jess dela Cruz Program director, Sinulog Foundation Inc.

A student leader since his college days at the Cebu Institute of Technology University, Jess has been following John Maxwell believing in the

importance of becoming a better leader to serve the community.

“The books of Maxwell are my inspiration especially in terms of leadership and how to become a better person in service to other people.”

Spearheading programs for the youth and children under the Cebu City Local Youth Development Office and now the Sinulog Foundation as its program director, Jess spreads the love of reading with meaningful activities and strategic collaborations with various organizations.

“Reading is important because it broadens our knowledge, allows us to explore the wonders of the world and give us the chance to experience beauty of life through words,” said Jess.