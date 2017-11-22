Abandoned baby dies; ma arrested

A NEWBORN baby boy died eight hours after he was allegedly abandoned by his mother along a river in Sitio Mananga I, Barangay Tabunok, Talisay City on Tuesday, November 21.

The infant’s 18-year-old mother, Geraldine Castro, was subsequently arrested in a follow-up operation by the police, said PO1 Maverick Poloton, desk officer of Talisay City Police Station.

A complaint for infanticide is set to be filed against the accused at the Talisay City Prosecutor’s Office. The offense is non-bailable.

If found guilty by the court, the accused will suffer up to 40 years in prison.

Poloton, in an interview, said Castro reportedly gave birth to a baby boy at around 7 a.m. last Tuesday. Past 3 p.m., Castro’s father found the infant lying near the Mananga River.

“The boy was already dead,” Poloton said.

The police conducted an operation which led to the arrest of Castro. Castro is currently detained at the Talisay City Police Station.

“She abandoned her own son, and so she should face the criminal complaint that will be filed against her,” the policeman said.