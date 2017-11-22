3 women charged for trying to sneak drugs into city jail

CASES have already been filed against the three women who were arrested after they allegedly tried to sneak illegal drugs into the Cebu City Jail, according to Cebu City Councilor Dave Tumulak, deputy mayor for police matters.

Last Saturday, a certain Violeta Bacus and a minor female (real name withheld) were caught hiding in their genitals the sachets containing shabu in separate inspections.

Bacus allegedly yielded 73.19 grams of suspected shabu, while the minor female was caught with two sachets of alleged shabu weighing 4.77 grams. At around 2 p.m. on Sunday, Grace Abella was caught with 38 ampules allegedly containing Nalbuphine Hydrochloride or Nubain.

The case of Bacus is non-bailable. She is currently held at the female dorm in the city jail while waiting for the court hearing.

The minor female and Abella are also held at the female dorm since they have not yet put up a bail for their temporary liberty.

Tumulak said an investigation is being conducted by the Central Visayas offices of the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency and the Philippine National Police to identify the inmates who were supposed to receive the illegal drugs.