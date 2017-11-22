Longer Sinulog parade next year

A LONGER Sinulog Grand Parade may be in store for spectators in January next year with the Cebu City government expecting more out-of-town contingents joining the event.

Councilor Dave Tumulak, Sinulog executive committee chairman, said there are 34 contingents in their initial list, seven of which are out of town.

About 20 are from the city’s barangays and seven from the province.

The city government set Dec. 15 as the deadline for accepting contingents in the Sinulog parade.

“Sinulog 2018 will be the longest Sinulog that the devotees will expect here in the city,” Tumulak told reporters yesterday.

The city government previously said it will schedule the parade early in order to finish the parade and presentation in the afternoon.

The city barangays joining the parade include Labangon, Duljo, Sawang Calero, Basak San Nicolas, Tisa Barangay Management Office (BMO), Bacayan, Barangay Council of Tisa, San Roque, Bulacao, Buhisan, Apas BMO, Santa Cruz, Mambaling, Guadalupe, Mabolo, Cogon, Lahug, Sapangdaku, San Nicolas and Pasil.

Just like last year, Tumulak said Osmeña’s instruction not to allow students to join will remain in effect since the city government wants to avoid disrupting their classes with dance practices and rehearsals.

The participating contingents from the province come from Naga City, Tuburan, Ginatilan Elementary School, Ginatilan High School, Talisay City, Carcar and Bogo cities.

Tumulak said out-of-town contingents from Panglao, Kidapawan, Catbalogan, Samar, Dumaguete, Abuyog, Bais City Negros and Pamplona Negros will join the parade.