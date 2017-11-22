Buyers urged to read labels for meds, beauty items

CONSUMERS should take time to check the labels of medicines, beauty products or supplements before buying them, the top official of the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) said yesterday.

FDA Director General Nela Charade Puno, who was in Cebu for a visit yesterday, reminded the public anew to avoid buying beauty products and supplements that are not registered under the agency.

“Sa mga consumers especially (in buying) glutathione and beauty products, alam ho naman natin na gusto natin gumanda pero imbes na gumanda baka ho lumala lang (To consumers especially in buying glutathione and other beauty products, we know that we want to have a better look but instead of having a better look it will have an opposite effect),” she said.

Puno said consumers should check first the manufacturer’s name in the FDA website to verify if they are registered with the FDA.

She said they and the police will file both criminal and administrative charges against unregistered companies.

Last month, the FDA and Police Regional Office in Central Visayas (PRO-7) seized unregistered health products and compounding equipment worth more than P10 million in Barangay Cambaro, Mandaue City.