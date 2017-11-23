Tallo inks one-year contract with TNT

CEBUANO guard Mark Jayven “Macmac” Tallo can finally focus on playing ball during his rookie season in the PBA as he signed a one-year contract worth P1.2 million with the TNT KaTropa on Thursday morning.

Even though it took quite some time before the two sides found common ground, Tallo – the 10th pick in the recent PBA Draft – was nevertheless grateful to be given the chance to play for the flagship team of mega businessman Manny V. Pangilinan.

“I’m thankful. They told me that if I do well in the first six months, they would offer me an extension right away,” shared the standout from Southwestern University-Phinma, whose selection in the first round raised eyebrows from around the league.

ADVERTISEMENT

Tallo signed the contract in the presence of TNT team manager Virgil Villavicencio and his manager, Edgar Mangahas.

Tallo also said that he understood the rationale behind just the one-year offer.

“From what I’ve seen here in TNT, they won’t give you a long-term contract because Coach Nash (Racela) doesn’t want players to be complacent. That’s why it feels like war here everyday at TNT. The practices are that intense,” Tallo revealed.

With his contract finally signed, Tallo became emotional and expressed his gratitude to his loved ones, especially his father, Mark Tallo, the one-time PBA player.

“I want to thank my dad for helping me. If not for him, I wouldn’t have been here today. He showed me the way and the sacrifices that I needed to make to achieve my dream,” said the younger Tallo.

Curiously, both father and son ended up playing for virtually the same franchise. The elder Tallo suited up for Pepsi back then, which eventually became Mobiline, the precursor of TNT.

Tallo also shared that this season is just the start of his ultimate goal, which is to play in the professional ranks for more than a decade.