UC VIRTUAL CHAMPS

When the University of Cebu (UC) regained the secondary title from the two-time champions University of San Carlos-Basic Education (USC-BED) in 2015, it had one thing in mind every time it competed in the Cebu City Olympics: Safeguard the title.

The Webmasters did just that yesterday as they virtually bagged the title for the third straight year heading into the final day of competition.

UC collected 45 golds, 32 silvers, and 24 bronze medals, way ahead of last year’s runner-up USC-BED (25-28-28) and the University of the Visayas (19-12-9).

The Webmasters, thus, will run away with their 25th overall crown in the Cebu City Olympics.

Sporting disciplines in the secondary division that will conclude today include boxing, volleyball, sepak takraw and archery, which have a total of 15 golds at stake.

UC’s athletics department head Jessica Honoridez was elated with their victory and hoped that the team could continue its streak in the next editions.

“It is because of the continued support from our administration and from our hardworking and dedicated coaches,” Honoridez said.

It can be recalled that UC’s 23-year reign in the secondary meet came to an end when USC-BED dethroned them in 2013. But UC reclaimed the crown and had never let it go since then.

The Webmasters got most of its gold medals in the swimming competition, where they plucked 17 gilts, while their athletics team and table tennis squad collected 14 golds and four golds, respectively.

In the elementary division, reigning champions Unit V is on a pace of retaining its title, securing 38 golds, 33 silvers, and 23 bronze medals, just ahead of Unit VII’s (27-21-11) medal haul.

Still to be played at the elementary level today are billiards, chess, volleyball, sepak takraw and archery, which still has 18 golds in the balance.

The week-long competition will come to a close tomorrow with the awarding ceremonies to be held at the Robinsons Galleria Cebu at 3 p.m.