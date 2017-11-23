Ilene de Vera’s National Costume designed by Philipp Tampus

A CEBUANO designer created the national costume for Ilene de Vera, the country’s representative in the ongoing Miss Asia Pacific International 2017.

De Vera wore a Filipiniana dress with a banig-like design by Philipp Tampus, one of Cebu’s prominent designers, during the National Costume Competition held Nov. 17 at the Rockwell Center in Makati City.

On her Instagram account, De Vera posted a photo of her wearing the national costume and said, “From last night’s national costume competition. Wearing a terno by @philipptampus and headpiece from @manny.halasan.”

ADVERTISEMENT

“Thank you to everyone who managed to put together this outfit. To mommy @jonasborces and the rest of my @kfforcrownandcountry family.

Makeup by @inglotph, hair by @jack_upyourstyle and photo by @jepmajor,” the beauty queen added. After the National Costume competition, Miss Asia Pacific International’s official Facebook page announced the winners for the category as well as the Best in Hairstyle and Miss Zanea.

Rita Nurmaliza of Indonesia won the Best in National Costume award. Viktoriya Dashieva of Russia was first runner-up and Francielly Ouriques of Brazil was second runner-up.

Acacia Walker of New Zealand was named Best in Hairstyle while Sonika Roy of India was awarded Miss Zanea.

De Vera is representing the Philippines for the Miss Asia Pacific International pageant after winning Mutya ng Pilipinas 2017 last August.

A Mass Communication graduate from the University of the Philippines Cebu, the 21-year-old model is competing with 41 other women from other countries.

The coronation night will be on Nov. 29 at the Newport Performing Arts Theater of Resorts World Manila. De Vera is proving to be one of the top contenders of the crown. She recemtly won second runner-up in two categories: the Best in Swimsuit and Best in Festival Costume.

Francielly Ouriques of Brazil won both awards. The other winners are:•Miss Photogenic: Lydia Simonis-Tariu of Cook Islands•Miss Vitress: Acacia Walker of New Zealand•Miss Flawlessly U: Cardona Valeria of Honduras•Miss #StrongholdInsurance: Kah Yin Lai of Malaysia•Miss #SheridanPalawan: Francielly Ouriques of Brazil•Best in Festival Costume first runner-up: Katering Medina of Nicaragua•Best in Swimsuit first runner-up: Chanelle Soncini of South Africa