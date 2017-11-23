Palma to accept ‘gov’t wisdom’ but calls for scrutiny, reflection

Cebu Archbishop Jose Palma said that while he will leave the anti-drug campaign up to the “wisdom of the government,” certain actions called for scrutiny, reflection and discernment.

Palma was reacting to statements of President Rodrigo Duterte that it may not be long before the Philippine National Police (PNP) takes back the lead role in the country’s war on drugs if the drug problem “becomes worse again.”

“It is an issue that I think is subject to the scrutiny and reflection and discernment as regards to the wisdom of certain actions,” said Palma.

“As regards to the issue on the particular approaches, we leave that to the wisdom of the government. For a while it was PDEA and now (possibly) with PNP, what’s the best for the country, I repeat, we will leave that to the wisdom of the government and many more agencies. But there are principles that are clear to us, while we are against drugs, certain procedures need to be followed, the approach should be legal and moral, follow the description of the law,” Palma added.

Palma also echoed the words of Cebu Auxiliary Bishop Oscar Florencio, the concurrent apostolic administrator of the Military Ordinariate and PNP chaplain who reminded the police force to build better lives, create a better society, respect life and follow the law.

“The PNP, like anybody, knows what is legal. Let’s follow the law and let us try to remember that we are one big family both those people who are obedient to the law, and even those for one reason and another may have broken the law,” said Palma, quoting Florencio.