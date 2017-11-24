Paris opens first nudist resto

PARIS — Leave your coats, your pants and your inhibitions at the door: a Paris restaurant has begun serving up classic French fare to diners in the nude.

Located down a quiet side street in southwest Paris, O’naturel, billed as the French capital’s first nudist restaurant, is the brainchild of 42-year-old twins Mike and Stephane Saada.

Former insurance salesmen, they aren’t nudists themselves — but they spotted a moneymaking opportunity in a country that enjoys a reputation as a top naturist holiday destination.

ADVERTISEMENT

“People only get to be nudists in the summer,” explained Stephane.

O’naturel is considerably warmer in November than the roughly 460 designated outdoor nudist spots around France, most of them beaches and campsites.

The capital trialed a nudist area in its Bois de Vincennes park in October, while Parisians can swim in the buff several times a week at a public pool.

‘A little surreal’

But Yves Leclerc, the president of the French Naturist Federation, was thrilled at the idea of being able to strip off for dinner.

“We’re in the heart of Paris and we’re eating naked. It’s a little surreal,” he said, sitting at one of the restaurant’s 20 tables.

“It’s like when we’re on holiday, but it’s even better,” he said, lamenting that at home, in Leucate on the southwest coast, “I have to put my clothes on to go to a restaurant.”

The restaurant, which opened its doors earlier this month, is the latest in a series of nude eateries to pop up around the world, from London to Melbourne to Tokyo.

O’naturel boasts a minimalist decor and a menu of upmarket French bistro cuisine — lobster, foie gras and snails with parsley cream sauce — priced at 49 euros ($57.50) for three courses.

A large white curtain over the windows shields diners from gawpers outside.

No cell phones inside

Clothes must be left in the cloakroom along with mobile phones to prevent people from sneaking a photo of their fellow customers.

The diners are then provided with slippers to wear, though women — who make up 40 percent of the clientele, according to the managers — may keep their heels on.

The black chair covers are discreetly changed between sittings.

“Our role is to put people at ease,” Stephane said.

“As soon as they enter the dining room, we accompany them to their table and we reassure them that it’s not like the whole room is looking at them.”

The only fabric visible in the room is the tablecloths, the napkins and the clothes of the two managers who also serve as waiters.

Under the law, the Saada brothers insist, they have to be dressed — unlike at nude London restaurant The Bunyadi which opened briefly last year, where the staff were topless.

Five young men sit down at a table, laughing at each other, before recovering from their giggles as they inspect the menu.

‘Serious and intimate’

Alexandre, a 21-year-old firefighter, said he found the restaurant “serious and intimate.”