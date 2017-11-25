USC pockets 2017 Cesafi football plum

Defending champs topple USPF for 5th overall title

On a rainy Saturday afternoon, the past repeated itself and it rhymed.

This after Miguel Kwan scored the title-clinching goal at the 70th minute to help the University of San Carlos beat the University of Southern Philippines Foundation (USPF), 2-1 and claim their second consecutive title in the Cesafi men’s football tournament at the Cebu City Sports Center (CCSC) football field.

The win gave USC its fifth football title, the second most in league history behind the nine titles of the University of San Jose-Recoletos.

It was also USC’s fourth finals victory against USPF previously beating the latter in 2011, 2014 and last year.

USC started the game strong, pressuring the sticky defense of the Kicking Panthers which finally gave way in the 17th minute when Steven Patalinghug put the Warriors in front, 1-0.

The Panthers evened the count in the 68th minute on a penalty goal by Janry Acaso.

“We did not feel pressured because once upon a time we were down against Iloilo 2-1 and we won 3-2. It’s the winning attitude of the team,” said USC head coach Amable Alan Medalla.

And everything changed two minutes later as Kwan scored a picturesque goal from outside the box in the 70th minute which proved to be the game-winner as USC kept its crown.

“Never say die attitude. And they have proven themselves in the PRISAA that even if we are down or the game is tied, we can always find a way to win,” Medalla said.

USC’s Yves Caballero was named the Most Valuable Player while his teammates Vinson Nery and Marcus Congmon took the best midfielder and best defender awards.

Rounding up the mythical team were USPF’s Benedict Saligan (goalkeeper) and John Vargas of the University of the Visayas who was the top goalscorer of the season with six conversions.