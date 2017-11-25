CTU-Argao opens chess center, gets chess sets from donor

THE Cebu Technological University (CTU), Argao Campus took another huge step towards its goal of being a multi-faceted institution in the field of education and sports as it opened its new CTU Argao chess center last Wednesday.

Highlighting the affair was the turnover of chess sets and chess clocks donated by Engr. Jerry Maratas, owner of Celjem Construction and Development Corporation and the Cebu Executives and Professionals Chess Association (Cepca).

Receiving the donated chess materials were CTU Social Sciences and Humanities Department head Dr. Jean F. Puerto and CoTe chairwoman Dr. Eva A. Agbay.

The opening of the chess center is expected to boost the popularity of the sport in south Cebu specifically Argao and its neighboring municipalities.

It is likewise eyed as the cornerstone of the entire chess activities in the south with the forthcoming formation of the Cebu South Chess Club Federation.

The turnover and chess center opening was also attended by Cepca secretary Jun Olis, auditor Ruel Hortelano, treasurer Dianne Vaale, Ramil Fernandez and Fide arbiter Marvin Ruelan.