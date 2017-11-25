Best secondary spikers feted

AFTER leading their respective teams in winning the Cesafi secondary titles this season, University of San Carlos (USC) spiker Kennry Malinis and the University of Southern Philippines Foundation (USPF) team captain Ana Marie Cuerbo were named as the boys’ and girls’ finals Most Valuable Players (MVP) in yesterday’s awarding ceremonies at the USC Main Gym.

Malinis, who led the Warriors in beating the Southwestern University (SWU)-Phinma 2-0 to win their first title since 2014, also bagged the 1st outside spiker plum and was joined by teammate John Paul Lumen who was recognized as the 1st middle blocker in the mythical team.

Rounding up the mythical team are SWU-Phinma’s Joshua Cedro (2nd outside spiker), Rancel Varga (setter), John Paul Pepito (libero) and Rheyn Sillos of the University of Cebu who claimed the 2nd best middle blocker trophy.

Meanwhile, in the girls division, the 18-year-old Cuerbo who helped the Baby Panthers take their first girls crown since 2010 after beating SWU-Phinma 2-1 was accompanied in the mythical squad by teammates Mitzi Panangin (1st outside spiker), Jum Gayo (setter) and Mates Gloria (libero).

Completing the fabled squad were Shiela Kiseo (2nd outside spiker) and Janine Angob (2nd middle blocker) of the University of San Jose-Recoletos and SWU-Phinma’s Rosyll Roncal who claimed the 1st middle blocker tiara.