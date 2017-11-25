Big motor race at Kartzone

AROUND a hundred riders will test their mettle in the Motorace Multi Brand Circuit Racing that will unfold today at the Kartzone in barangay Mabolo, Cebu City.

Organized by Motor Ace Philippines, the racing event is similar to the Honda Motorworld-Cebu Dream Cup which concluded last March.

The race is expected to draw Cebu’s top under bone riders like Honda Motorworld-Cebu Dream Cup elite 130cc champion Keken Cabahug of Team Cyrus Racing, Mark Capoy, Sylvester Ramirez, Simon Solon, Lyndon Requilme, Zac Cañeda, John Paul Manatad, Ralph Armero and many more.

ADVERTISEMENT

Categories to be competed are: beginners, 130cc underbone, 130cc scooter, elite 130cc underbone, elite 130 scooter, and ladies division.

Registration is free for all competing riders. There will be an onsite registration today at the race venue.

The race is organized by Motor Ace Philippines in partnership with Yamaha Motors Philippines Inc., Kawasaki Motors Philippines Inc. and Honda Motors Philippines Inc.

The race proper will start in the morning.