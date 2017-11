Mark ‘Magnifico’ Magsayo successfuly defended his WBO international featherweight title via a unanimous decision win over Japanese Shota Hayashi in the main event of the Pinoy Pride 43: Battle in Bohol at the sold-out Bohol Wisdom Gym in Tagbilaran City, Bohol.

Magsayo put up a stellar performance in his hometown fight, getting the nod of all three judges with scores of 116-112.