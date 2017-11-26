Search for article

Tanod shot in Minglanilla

03:03 PM November 26th, 2017

By: Rene Alima, November 26th, 2017 03:03 PM

A RONDA tanod (village watchman) died after being shot down by an unidentified assailant while trying to maintain order during a disco held at Barangay Tubod, Minglanilla town at 3 am Sunday.

Police identified the victim as Ronald Lawas. PO2 Tajer Rajab of the Minglanilla police said the 23-year-old Lawas was within the area where the event was held when he was shot on the head by the assailant whom witnesses described as wearing a hoodie. Lawas died at the Minglanilla district hospital an hour later. Police are still investigating the incident.

