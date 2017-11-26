Search for article

SWU-Phinma Lady Cobras are champs again

05:43 PM November 26th, 2017

Reigning champions Southwestern University (SWU)-Phinma Lady Cobras completed an unprecedented five-peat as they defeated the University of San Jose-Recoletos (USJ-R) in straight sets, 25-22, 25-18, 25-21, to claim the Cesafi women’s volleyball crown Sunday evening at the University of San Carlos (USC) Main Gym.

The Lady Cobras, coming off a straight-set loss in Game 2, rebounded in style and won the best-of-three championship series, 2-1.

It was SWU-Phinma’s sixth title in seven years, which is the most by any team in the last 12 years of the tournament.

