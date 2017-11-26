Global Cebu FC falls short in SG

GLOBAL Cebu FC faltered in its championship match against Albirex Niigata, 2-2 (1-3), in the RHB Singapore Cup last Saturday at the Jalan Besar Stadium in Singapore.

Despite the loss, Global Cebu FC had something to be proud of as it was the first Filipino team to reach the finals of the prestigious Singaporean football tournament that featured various international football clubs.

Global Cebu will now shift its attention back to the Philippines Football League (PFL), where it is scheduled to face second ranked Ceres Negros FC tomorrow evening at the Cebu City Sports Center (CCSC).

Global Cebu FC is at fourth in the current PFL rankings with 44 points off 12 wins, seven losses and eight draws. Ceres Negros FC has 57 points (27-4-6) behind leaders FC Meralco Manila Sparks with 58 points (17-4-7).