Ex-PH team players shine in Cetba Nationals

FORMER national team members put up a stellar showing in the 9th Cebu Tenpin Bowling Association (Cetba) National Tenpin Open yesterday at the SM City Cebu Bowling Center.

Benshir Layoso and Jeff Carabeo, who once donned the country’s tri colors in the world’s most prestigious bowling events, showcased their prowess in the tournament that fielded a total of 105 bowlers.

The 43-year-old Carabeo emerged the masters open champion to lead the list of winners that include singles ruler Ronan Barredo, all events champion Eric Arañez, and team champion Cebu Institute of Technology-University (CIT-U).

ADVERTISEMENT

The 48-year-old Layoso also made waves as he made history in the tournament by being the first player to score two perfect games.

He logged his first perfect game of 300 pinfalls in the singles event while the second he logged in the first round of the masters top 24 round.

Despite his perfect games though, Layoso settled for a third-place finish in the singles and got booted out in the masters event.

Still, it was an experience to remember for Layoso, who actually went home with a total of P80,000, which was bigger than the P50,000 Carabeo won for his title win in the masters open.

Layoso’s first perfect game earned him P60,000 while his second won him P20,000.

“I did not expect to score two perfect games but I am happy, of course, with those two perfect games. I just got lucky with the lane assignments,” said

Layoso, a national team player for seven years and now currently coaching Persons With Disabilities (PWD) who play bowling.

Carabeo of Jackson Tours emerged as the top qualifier in the final eight of the masters event with 268 pinfalls and earned a twice-to-beat advantage.

“Bowling for me right now is recreational. Winning the masters event is just a bonus for me. What’s important is that we were able to play in the finals of the masters event,” said Carabeo.

Team champion CIT-U, meanwhile, is composed of Rey Velarde, Roland Bantilan and Ronan Barredo. /REPORTER GLENDALE G. ROSAL