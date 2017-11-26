Iligan OFW is the man behind Miss Cambodia pageant’s revival

IT IS not anymore surprising to see Filipinos create a mark in the international scene, where they are recognized and get awards and praises for their talents and skills.

But it isn’t also every day that we get to know Filipinos shining brightly for giving the spotlight to others. These Pinoys choose to help create a name for others and let others own the center stage while they work in the background.

Romyr Libo-on, a 37-year-old overseas Filipino worker (OFW), can be counted as one of this breed of Filipinos after he helped Cambodia in sending its first ever candidate to the 2017 Miss Universe pageant.

ADVERTISEMENT

The event, the most anticipated beauty pageant in the world, will be held on November 26 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Small start, big steps

Libo-on, who hails from Iligan City in northern Mindanao, used to work in Cebu as an English language teacher, a customer service agent of an international travel company and a marketing representative of a security systems firm.

But his dream to travel and explore Southeast Asia pushed him to board a plane and start his journey as an OFW in 2005.

“I dreamt of visiting all Asean countries because it’s visa-free for us. I became a tourist worker. I traveled and looked for jobs in the city or country where I traveled,” said Libo-on.

He worked in Bangkok, Thailand, for a while then moved on to Cambodia where he had several jobs.

Libo-on became a part-time English teacher and landed a marketing position in a publication. He was also part of the events team of one of Cambodia’s biggest hotels.

“Landing a stable job was not easy. You’ve got to have some luck, perseverance and right skills to set foot in the industry. Luckily, I was able to find one and decided to take the career path of events and talents management,” said Libo-on.

But it was in 2015 when Libo-on took a big step in his OFW life when he established his own company in Phnom Penh, Cambodia.

Arise Agency

Arise Agency is a booming talent and events company in the Cambodian capital. It is known to provide the “newest and most innovative talents and events for the growing entertainment industry” in the country.

“I saw the potential of developing new talents in Cambodia, and the entertainment industry is booming so I looked at that as an opportunity to establish Arise,” he said.

Through his agency, Libo-on did not just open opportunities for himself but for so many other Cambodians who dreamed of becoming renowned models and celebrities.

Aside from that, Arise Agency has also created jobs to a number of Filipinos in Phnom Penh.

Making a history

As the agency grew, Libo-on’s dreams and visions for Cambodian talents had also grown bigger.

In 2016, he did what he believed should have been done long ago — highlight the beauty of Cambodian women by reviving the Miss Cambodia beauty pageant.

“I am a pageant enthusiast. I just really wanted to help Cambodia be recognized in the international community and show to the world the beauty of Cambodian women and show the Cambodian culture,” he said.

Libo-on coordinated with the Cambodian government and tourism ministry to organize the biggest pageant in the country.

He managed practically all aspects of the event — candidates, stage and venue preparations, gowns and costumes, marketing and advertisement, provincial activities and live television broadcasting.

After months-long preparation in October 2016, Cambodia witnessed its most prestigious beauty pageant in decades and crowned its beauty queen, Sotheary Bee.

With this development, Sotheary, a 19-year-old high school student, has made her mark in Cambodia’s history with her being the first representative of the country to the Miss Universe pageant.

Sotheary and Cambodia have Libo-on’s genuine love for Cambodians, and its wonderful culture to thank for.

“My greatest achievement so far was being able to organize Miss Cambodia,” he said.

He and his agency have also staged their second Miss Cambodia pageant this year, an event that he hoped would be done yearly so that more Cambodian women could join international beauty pageants.

For now, Libo-on is focusing on helping Miss Universe Cambodia to represent the country in the best way possible.

“We do rigid and extensive trainings — catwalk, grooming, makeup, personality development and communication skills. Miss Universe Cambodia was sent to the Philippines to train. It was helpful for her preparations,” Libo-on said, adding that Sotheary has shown so much enthusiasm in representing her country.

Whether Miss Universe Cambodia takes home the crown or not on November 26 in Las Vegas, Libo-on knows that he gave his second home, Cambodia, something to cheer about and to be proud of.