Another state-of-the-art facility opens in UCMed

University of Cebu Medical Center opens their newest unit to cater to cancer patients here and outside of Cebu.

The Hematology and Oncology unit is the newest unit of UCMED that will be specializing in the care of hematology and oncology patients who are admitted for chemotherapy and other target therapies for cancer and blood disorders.

This new state-of-the-art facility was opened last October 23 with the presence of the University of Cebu chairman Atty. Augusto Go together with Oncology Sub-section Head Dr. Jerry Tan Chun Bing and Cebu City Councilor Mary Ann de los Santos.

The ribbon cutting was then followed by the blessing of the unit and a short program where Atty. Go gave a short message emphasizing that treating patients is their first priority above anything else. No matter what the situation or the circumstance is, the patients’ welfare comes first and that this newest facility will serve as a bridge to those who live far especially those hailing from the north.

The Hematology and Oncology unit offers services like Chemotherapy Administration, Intrathecal Chemotherapy, Bone Marrow Aspiration Biopsy, Lumbar Tap, Blood Product Transfusion, Therapeutic Phlebotomy and Port-a-cash Cannulation.

This newest unit can also cater to outpatients and is located on the third floor of UCMed. It holds clinic hours from Monday to Friday from 8 AM to 4 PM.

UCMed is bringing another first here in Cebu and in Mindanao – the Stem Cell treatment or the blood and bone marrow treatment/transplant available for poor risk malignancies. This will be the first of its kind outside of Luzon and will start its operation this coming December 8.