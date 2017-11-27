Search for article

Alleged killer in Argao shooting nabbed

01:30 PM November 27th, 2017

By: Rene Alima, November 27th, 2017 01:30 PM

Police arrested early on Monday morning a man accused of killing a neighbor in Argao town.

Erwin Sabado, 41, is suspect in the shooting of Vivian Rosales, 45, at around 7 p.m. on Sunday.

SPO3 Jose Yamasaki Repompo of the Argao Police Station said a gossip which Rosales reported spread prompted Sabado to kill her.

Repompo said the shooting incident happened while Rosales was attending her grandmother’s funeral vigil in Barangay Poblacion, Sunday night.

He said that Rosales, who sustained a bullet wound at the back of her head, was already dead when brought to the Isidro Kintanar Hospital in Argao town.

Sabado, a utility worker from Barangay Poblacion, was arrested while hiding in a relative’s home in

Barangay Talaytay early on Monday and is now detained at the Argao Police Station.

Repompo said they are set to file a murder charge against the suspect even if they failed to recover the murder weapon.

