Caneda wins two titles in Motorace race

GARRY Caneda was on a roll in the first leg of the Motorace Multi Brand Circuit Racing series at the Kartzone in Barangay Kasambagan, Cebu City, last Sunday.

Caneda, who competed for team Yamaha Motor World 323 topped both the inter-expert scooter 130cc and the inter-expert underbone 130cc categories.

Garry’s younger brother Lyndon Caneda, who vied for team RPM, settled for second in both the inter-expert 130 scooter and underbone categories.

Mark Capoy of team Koolkid rounded off the top three in the inter-expert 130cc scooter category while John Paul Lantape of team Fiona placed third in the underbone 130cc.