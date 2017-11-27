BREAKOUT YEAR

Toyota Team Cebu caps off best season so far in Toyota Vios Cup

The end may have been not as explosive as the previous leg but Toyota Team Cebu still made waves in the final race of the Toyota Vios Cup 2017 last weekend at the Clark International Speedway in Pampanga.

Sean Velasco finished second in the Sporting Class while veteran racer, Lord Seno, ended up in fifth in spite of starting 16th on the grid. That spectacular comeback earned Seno the Slingshot award for most gained places in a race. Oscar Suarez placed seventh.

ADVERTISEMENT

In the Super Sporting Class, Cebuano standout Jette Calderon finished in eighth. The Promotional Class saw Clive Fermin dig in to place fourth while Brian Currie settled for the 11th spot.

Velasco narrated how he was carrying an extra 30 kilograms on his car— called the success ballast— after winning the previous race in the qualifying round. He ended up in seventh, and immediately moved to fifth after a great start off the grid.

By the end of the first lap, Velasco was already in third place and later nabbed first on the fourth lap.

“I tried my best to hold on to first place but my straight line speed was too slow and was overtaken by Sam YG, who had a lighter car than me,” said Velasco. “In spite of that, I tried to chase him down to the checkered flag but I could only manage to get close in corners while he pulled away on straights so I had to settle for a hard fought second place.”

While definitely not the place he would have wanted, Velasco admitted that this year has been his finest to date on the circuit.

“This year, having to come in strong in the first race and finishing second in the last race and having to have races that no one would have thought that I could have won, I would say that I was better than last year and even if I didn’t win the overall championship, I am sure they all know a Cebuano is not to be taken lightly,” Velasco remarked.

Seno, the team skipper, also affirmed that this was by far, Toyota Team Cebu City’s breakout year.

“(It was) the best so far. Jette had two podiums and a win, although his win got nullified. Sean had 1 win and 4 podiums, me with 1 win and 3 podium finishes, Oscar with 1 strong podium finish in Sporting.”

“It will only get better next year. Training is key,” said the long-time racer.