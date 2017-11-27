3 Cebu grads top teachers board exams

St. Theresa’s College guard-graduate is one of the 70,824 LET passers

Dili ko maka describe… Nakahilak na lang ko sa kalipay (I cannot describe how I feel … I cannot hold back my tears of joy).’’

This was how 39-year-old Erwin Valmoria Macua described how he felt for passing the September 2017 Licensure Examination for Teachers (LET) – the results of which were released by the Professional Regulatory Commission (PRC) on Monday, November 26.

Macua was among the 70,824 LET examinees who passed the exams.

The September 2017 LET also saw three graduates from two state universities in Cebu in the topnotchers list.

The three topnotchers from Cebu universities are Anthony Pepito Geromo of Cebu Technological University-Moalboal, Allan Dalaniel Mainit of Cebu Normal University, and Diadem Faith Aredidon Congson of Cebu Normal University.

Geromo got an 88.60 score, enough to land him at second place in the Elementary Level of the LET while Mainit earned an 87.40 rating enough for a fifth place rank in the Elementary Level exams.

Mary Clarence Madero, a graduate from West Visayas University-La Paz in La Paz, Iloilo City, topped LET Elementary Level with an 88.80 percent score in the exams.

Another LET topnotcher from Cebu is Diadem Faith Aredidon Congson of Cebu Normal University, who placed seventh in the LET Secondary Level with a 91.60 rating.

The No. 1 placer in the LET Secondary Level is Rhoy Omega of the University of Mindanao-Davao City, who got a score of 93.80 in the exams.

For Macua, who did not make it in the top 10 of the exams, having passed it was more than enough.

Macua graduated with Latin honors last March in St. Theresa’s College.

Now that he has passed the LET exam, he plans to teach full time in the next school year.

Macua said he and his wife are still deciding on whether to teach in a private or public school.

But if he is to teach in the private sector, he will not think twice of choosing St. Theresa’s College-Cebu, the school where he served as a full-time guard and student.

Macua also shared his struggles during his review sessions.

He told CDN that he still served as a security guard while attending review sessions.

During those days, he was frequently assigned to the night shift.

But prayers and support from the people around him were the things that kept him going.

Macua added that he would pray at night after he took the exam, as he was not confident in his answers.

He is also thankful for the support he received from the nuns and teachers at St. Theresa’s College.

Macua was among the 21,198 examinees, who passed the LET Elementary Level, while a total of 49,626 examinees passed the LET Secondary Level.