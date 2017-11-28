Bakeshop gives out free cakes as it marks National Cake Day

In celebration of the National Cake Day, all Goldilocks branches in Cebu and other parts of the country gave out free cake slices to their first 50 customers on Sunday.

Goldilocks also offered a “Cake All You Can” promo to patrons in seven branches located in different parts of the country, including Cebu, for only P169.

But ahead of the celebration, Goldilocks on Friday also gave out free cake slices to the children of the Bahay Pinangga, a center for abused children located in Carmen town in northern Cebu.

November 26 has been declared as National Cake Day, a celebration which started in the United States to honor cake makers and other food champions.

This is already the second year that Goldilocks joined the celebration, but this is the first time that it brought the celebration to their branches located outside of Metro Manila.

General Manager Ma. Lourdes Lopez said they celebrated National Cake Day in their Manila branch last year where they started their “Cake All You Can” promo and offered games and other surprises to cake lovers.

Lopez said they decided to expand the celebration to six more branches located in Batangas, Pangasinan, Cebu, Iloilo, Cagayan de Oro and Davao this year.

Corporate Communications Manager Eloisa Marie Lacap said that all of the seven branches were also made to choose an orphanage for their free cake distribution.

Other branches that were not included in the “Cake All You Can” promo also gave out free cake slices to their first 50 customers on Sunday.

“Last year, we thought of ways to celebrate National Cake Day and we started in Manila. But a lot of people started asking us online to also bring the celebration to where they are,” Lacap said.

In Cebu, Goldilocks offered the “Cake All You Can” promo at their store in SM City Cebu, their first branch in Cebu and in the entire Visayas which opened in 1995.

The cake company now has around 40 branches in Cebu and a total of 89 branches in Central and Eastern Visayas.

Lopez said they included 11 cake varieties in their “Cake All You Can” promo.

They also had games and other surprises which included a dance number from their mascot at their SM City Cebu branch.

Lacap said that with the success of this year’s event, they hope to also bring their fun activities to more branches in the Visayas in next year’s National Cake Day celebration.