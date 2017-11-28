Firearms, shabu found in drug suspect’s Mandaue home

FIREARMS and shabu were found at the home of a suspected drug pusher in Barangay Tipolo, Mandaue City at 5 am Tuesday.

Operatives of the Criminal Investigation and Detection Group (CIDG-7) and the Subangdaku police raided the home of Fedelito Casiban, a former Oplan Tokhang surrenderer.

Chief Insp. Lerio Coral, Subangdaku police precinct chief, said Casiban’s wife Pedra told them that her husband wasn’t around at the time the raid occurred since he woke up early to sell copper wires that he found at a junkshop.

Taken from Casiban’s home were six small sachets of shabu, assorted drugs and two loaded hand guns. Pedra denied that her husband resumed selling drugs but admitted that he didn’t have a stable job.

She said she was surprised that he had guns at home. Coral said charges of illegal possession of firearms and drugs will be filed against Casiban.