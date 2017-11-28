Rams log sixth straight victory

THE RAMS solidified their hold of the top spot in the standings after scoring their sixth straight win in as many games in the Cebu Flag Football League Season 19 last Sunday at the San Roque football field in Mandaue City.

The Rams remained unbeaten in the tournament with a 21-6 victory over the Seahawks.

The Seahawks dropped to seventh place in the standings with a 2-4 (win-loss) record. They have to fight for a playoff spot with the Redskins (3-4) and Raiders (3-4).

ADVERTISEMENT

The Redskins took the sixth spot in the standings after beating the Bengals, 7-0.

The Raiders, meanwhile, lost to the Colts in the penultimate game of the day, 36-7.

The Colts are now at the fourth spot of the standings as they improved to 5-2.

In the last game of the day, the Steelers also rolled past the Falcons, 31-16, to up their record to 6-1, tied with the Packers.