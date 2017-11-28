Gesta gets another crack at world title

CEBUANO boxing sensation Mercito “No Mercy” Gesta has another chance to bag a world title as he challenges World Boxing Association (WBA) world lightweight champion Jorge “El Niño de Oro” Linares in an HBO and Golden Boy Boxing-promoted fight card on Jan. 27, 2018 at the LA Forum in Los Angeles, California, USA.

The 30-year-old southpaw, born and raised in San Remigio, north Cebu, who is now based in the United States, is on a three-fight winning streak.

He holds a record of 31 victories with 17 knockouts, one defeat and two draws.

His first crack for a world title was against Miguel Vasquez for the IBF world lightweight title in 2012. He lost that fight.

After resting for almost two years, Gesta plunged back into action and won five of his last six bouts. His most previous win was against Mexican

Martin Honorio last July, where he won by a knockout.

Gesta currently trains at the Wildcard Boxing Gym in downtown L.A. under the watchful eye of his father, Anecito, who also serves as his trainer.

Hall of Fame boxing trainer Freddie Roach also helps him in his preparations for his fight against Linares, who has held the WBA world lightweight title since 2016.