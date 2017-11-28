Global Cebu FC nips Ceres Negros FC

Global Cebu FC wrapped up the elimination round of the Philippines Football League (PFL) on a positive note as it beat arch rival Ceres Negros FC, 2-0, last night at the Cebu City Sports Center.

Global Cebu FC ended its campaign in the elimination round with 47 points off 13 wins seven losses and eight draws to finish fourth place.

Ceres Negros FC, despite the loss remained at second place with 57 points with a record of 17-5-6 (win-loss-draw).

With the development, Global Cebu FC will play against the league-leading team FC Meralco Manila Sparks in the two-leg crossover semifinal series, which is tentatively scheduled on Dec. 2 and the official venue yet to be announced. Ceres will play against third-ranked Kaya Makati FC in the other semifinal match-up.

ADVERTISEMENT

FC Meralco Manila finished on top with 58 points and a 17-4-7 card while Kaya Makati FC ended with 47 points off a 14-9-5 card. Although tied with Global Cebu, Kaya took third place because of a bigger goal difference.

Both teams played cautiously last night to avoid unnecessary injuries to their key players, especially with the semis just around the corner.