Rolly’s Lechon rules USC Friendship Bowl

ROLLY’S Lechon bagged the title in the University of San Carlos Warriors’ 1st Friendship Bowl flag football tournament after defeating the

Paengtriots, 19-6, last Saturday at the San Roque football field in Mandaue City.

Greg Talon sparkled for Rolly’s Lechon en route to winning the Superbowl Male MVP award.

Team Xalin, meanwhile, finished third in the CoEd 7-on-7 tournament after winning via default.

Rolly’s Lechon also bagged some more additional hardware with Jayson Pontino winning the Male Season MVP award and Cha Budiongan winning the Female Season MVP award. Mac Melicor is the Superbowl Female MVP.