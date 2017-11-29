Fish vendor killed by motorbike assailants

A FISH vendor was shot down by motorcycle-riding assailants while en route to the Carcar City public market at 9 am Tuesday.

Carcar City police identified the 43-year-old victim as Florencio Generosa, a resident of Barangay Sayao in Sibonga town, Cebu.

He rode a motorcycle with some companions at the time the shooting occurred. On reaching Barangay Napo, the assailants sped beside him and one of them shot Generosa several times.

The unidentified suspects sped away towards Sibonga town.

Generosa’s companions rushed him to the Carcar City Provincial Hospital but he failed to make it.