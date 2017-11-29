Lapu installs traffic lights, security cameras

The Lapu-Lapu City government started installing traffic lights in major inter-sections and additional 50 security camera units worth more than P60 million.

Lapu-Lapu City Mayor Paz Radaza told reporters there will be a ceremonial lighting on the three initially installed traffic lights Wednesday evening.

These traffic are lights installed at the footbridge of the Mactan-Mandaue bridge inter-section, another one in Barangay Poblacion and the third at the airport road in Barangay Buaya.

Other areas that will be installed with traffic lights include Barangay Mactan inter-section, Maribago inter-section, Marigondon inter-section, Barangay Basak and other major inter-sections in various barangays.

Andy Berame, head of the Lapu-Lapu City Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office said the existing 50 CCTV cameras were upgraded to fiber optic from cordless.

He said the cameras will be installed before the yearend. Berame said fiber optics could not be interrupted by any other frequency signal like in the airport area.