Argao pipe organ concert set

The historic pipe organ of Argao is now finally restored after 40 years of silence.

In view of this, the Archdiocesan Shrine of San Miguel Arcanghel in Argao, Cebu, will be holding a concert dubbed as, “Awit-Halad Pipe Organ Inaugural Concert” on Dec. 9, Saturday, at 7 p.m. at the old church.

Msgr. Camilo Alia, moderator team of pastors in the parish, said proceeds from the concert will be dedicated for the preservation and maintenance of this sacred patrimony now declared as a national treasure.

Cebu Archbishop Jose Palma will lead the blessing and turnover of the organ during the concert.

The participants of the concert include local Minstrels choir, Rondalla group of Colawin Special Program in the Arts, singers and music professors of Diego Serra Builders.

Many of their songs will be accompanied by the pipe organ.

The old pipe organ believed to be built in 1800s by Fr. Diego Sierra underwent a repair and restoration by Manila-based Diego Serra Pipe Organ Builders for almost two years. The cost of repair amounting to P6 million was funded by the National Historical Commission and partly by the Department of Tourism.

The restoration was made possible with the collaborative efforts of the Archdiocesan Commission on Cultural Heritage, the parish, local government and other stakeholders.

Admission ticket is worth P500 and available at the parish office in Argao and museum of Cebu Metropolitan Cathedral in Cebu City.

Any sponsors and benefactors are welcomed and may inquire and contact Msgr. Camilo Alia at (0916) 2659053.