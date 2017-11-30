Gilas Defenders, Idols clash in IBP Basketball League finals

VAN Ligutan scored 20 points, Frank Duke Dinsay added 16 while Al Lagahit poured seven of his 11 points in the first quarter as the Gilas Defenders outlasted the Dissenters and Bad Boys, 86-82 on Saturday to advance to the championship round of the Integrated Bar of the Philippines (IBP) Basketball League.

The Gilas Defenders took sizeable leads early in the match but Richard Bauzon sizzled in the second quarter helping the Bad Boys cut their deficit to just two, 34-32 at the bend.

Michael Ajoc then scored six of his seven points in the third to stop the Bad Boys’ uprising.

ADVERTISEMENT

The fourth quarter was a virtual seesaw battle with the Bad Boys finally tying the count at 82-all on Wilbert Dumon’s three-pointer. In Gilas’ next possession, Rowell Juban drew a foul and calmly sank his charities for Gilas’ two-point breather. The Bad Boys had a chance to send the game into overtime but

Richard Bauzon committed a turnover on his way to the basket. Al Lagahit was then fouled and the team’s top scorer canned his free throw shots for Gilas’ cardiacc four-point win.

Kern Sesante led the Bad Boys with 21 points and six assists although he fouled out late in the game while Talisay City Prosecutor Ryan Sojor only managed 10 points and five rebounds as he got injured early in the third quarter.

Meanwhile, the Idols escaped the Rebels, 63-51 in the other semifinal to arrange a titular battle with the Gilas Defenders on December 9 at the Capitol Parish Gym.

Edz Ibañez got his first double-double of the season with 13 points and 10 rebounds for the Idols.

The scores :

GILAS DEFENDERS 86 – Ligutan 20, Dinsay 16, Lagahit 11, Ajoc 7, Juban 6, Bas 5, Gepolongca 4, Ang 4, Guieb 3, Remedio 2, Arnaiz 2, Velez 2, Solis 2, Hupp 2.

DISSENTERS & BAD BOYS 82 – Sesante 21, Dumon 12, Sojor 10, R. Bauzon 9, Sususco 8, Riveral 3, Apolinario 3, Del Prado 2, Badilles 2, Rosal 2, Tumaodos 2, Bragat 2, I. Gamallo 2, Puspus 2, Esmeralda

2.

2nd semifinal

IDOLS 63 –Ibañez 13, Capoy 9, Nuñez 7, Ortiz 6, F. Pepito 5, F. Pepito 4, Macion 4, Malazarte 4, Manubag 3, Fajardo 2, B. Pepito 2, Malig-on 2, Marquez 2.

REBELS 51 –Gabales 10, Padoga 10, L. Fernandez 6, Robles 5, Mangubat 4, Lim 4, Alcordo 2, Hontanosas 2, Sibay 2, Lopez 2, Maningo 2, Pacoli 2.