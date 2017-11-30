Grassroots and Cesafi dance tilts at Galleria today

MORE than 80 couples will compete in the DanceSport Grassroots Challenge and Cesafi DanceSport Competition today at the Robinsons Galleria Cebu. This is the last of a nine-round circuit that began in September this year.

According the Dancesport Team Cebu City Head Coach Crisaldo “Loloi” Rendon, the circuit was created to provide venues where aspiring athletes are given opportunities to join dancesport competitions. The nine successive events spread within a period of three months likewise enableb current member athletes of the Team to hone their skills and have continuous on-site training.

The first leg was held last Sept. 24 at the Labangon Elementary School. The second to seventh legs were held at the following dates and venues: Sept. 30, 2017 at the Barangay Cogon Ramos Sports Complex; Oct. 14, 2017 in Barangay Guadalupe; Oct. 22, 2017 at the Mabolo Elementary School; Oct. 28, 2017 in Barangay Pardo Sports Complex; Nov. 11, 2017 at the Barangay Tejero Sports Complex and Nov. 18 at Barangay Tisa. The 8th leg was held at Barangay Hipodromo on Nov. 25.

In each leg, competitors compete in at most 12 categories that include the Latin – Elementary (Closed Bronze and Open Routine), Latin – High School (Closed Bronze and Open Routine), Latin – College (Closed Bronze and Open Routine), Standard-Elementary (Closed Bronze and Open Routine), Standard-High School (Closed Bronze and Open Routine) and Standard-College (Closed Bronze and Open Routine).

The Elementary division is for athletes aged six to 12 years old, the High School category is for athletes aged 13-16 while the College division caters to athletes 17 years-old and above.

The Cesafi event wil have the following categories: Latin Secondary, Latin College, Standard Secondary and Standard College.