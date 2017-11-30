700 seen to register on Comelec deadline for registration today

ABOUT 700 applicants are expected to register on the last day of voter’s registration held by the Cebu City office of the Commission on Elections (Comelec) today.

Comelec Cebu City north district officer Marchel Sarno said the Comelec regional office lent four voters’ registration machines to service the applicants.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We are maximizing our efficiency due to the large number of applicants,” he said.

One of those that lined up was 71-year-old applicant Teresita Abella of Sitio Nazareth in Barangay Buhisan who waited for her husband to finish his registration along with her daughter Adelaida Abella who also waited on her daughter to register.

“We were unable to register because my daughter gave birth and I had to look for a midwife,” she said in Cebuano.

When asked why her husband decided to register only now, Abella said he lost his precinct number and she had to persuade him to register anew.

Her daughter Adelaida agreed, saying she and her daughter registered in order to gain benefits from voting for their choices to public office