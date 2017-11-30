Search for article

Cebu ready for National Milo Marathon

12:59 PM November 30th, 2017

By: Glendale G. Rosal, November 30th, 2017 12:59 PM

From left to right, Andrew Neri of RunRio, Milo Sports Executive Robbie De Vera, Cebuana Olympiam Mary Joy Tabal, Cebu City Councilor Gerry Guardo and National organizer Ricky Ballesteros gather after the press conference.

It’s all systems go for the 41st National Milo Marathon grand finals slated this Sunday staring at the Cebu City Sports Center (CCSC).

National organizer Ricky Ballesteros and Milo Sports Executive Robbie De Vera, in a press conference at the Cebu Grand Hotel Thursday morning, said everything is set for Cebu City’s first hosting of the major footrace that features full marathon, 21k, 10k and 5k distances.

Joining Ballesteros and De Vera were Cebuana Olympian and four-peat Milo Marathon women’s champiom Mary Joy Tabal and Run Rio’s Andrew Neri.

Around 20,000 runners from around the country will vie in the run.

