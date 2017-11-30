Cebu ready for National Milo Marathon

It’s all systems go for the 41st National Milo Marathon grand finals slated this Sunday staring at the Cebu City Sports Center (CCSC).

National organizer Ricky Ballesteros and Milo Sports Executive Robbie De Vera, in a press conference at the Cebu Grand Hotel Thursday morning, said everything is set for Cebu City’s first hosting of the major footrace that features full marathon, 21k, 10k and 5k distances.

Joining Ballesteros and De Vera were Cebuana Olympian and four-peat Milo Marathon women’s champiom Mary Joy Tabal and Run Rio’s Andrew Neri.

Around 20,000 runners from around the country will vie in the run.