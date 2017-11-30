PDEA nabs 10, seizes P700K drugs

ABOUT 10 persons were arrested while P700,000 worth of drugs were seized by operatives of the regional Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA-7) in separate operations in Barangays San Nicolas and Calamba, Cebu City, yesterday.

In Barangay Calamba, PDEA agents seized sachets of shabu from suspects Elvira P. Mondejar and Arnold B. Tejares measuring 20 grams and worth P128,000.

In Barangay San Nicolas, the PDEA agents arrested Armand Teves, his relatives Ervin Teves and Jonathan Teves as well as Reynaldo Ortiz and Ian Kevin Baguio, and seized from their possession sachets of shabu worth P320,000 at 4 a.m. yesterday.

An hour later, they seized P200,000 worth of shabu and assorted paraphernalia from suspects Jovelyn delos Santos Alo, Maraino Nepoceno Alo and Wilbur Algoso Amanence also in Barangay San Nicolas.