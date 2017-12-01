Tom urged: Reconsider decision on Ormoc aid

ORMOC City may still receive their P10.2-million financial assistance from the Cebu City government after all.

This developed after the Cebu City Council passed a resolution requesting once again Mayor Tomas Osmeña to reconsider his decision to withhold the giving of the assistance after some “miscommunication” with the Ormor City government.

Councilor Margarita Osmeña, Mayor Osmeña’s wife, sponsored a resolution requesting the mayor to reconsider his decision.

“It’s really about for the people of Ormoc. After all that has been said and done, that was the main objective — to help the people of Ormoc. That’s it,” Councilor Osmeña told reporters yesterday.

Although she said she has not personally talked to the mayor about the request, Councilor Osmeña said the mayor’s office has been informed about the request already.

But this time, there will be no ceremonial turnover of the money.

Councilor Osmeña said the plan is to just send the money to Ormoc City which was already agreed upon after two failed scheduled meetings for Ormoc City Mayor Richard Gomez to come over to Cebu City to personally receive the financial assistance.

Mayor Osmeña earlier announced that he would not give the P10.2-million financial assistance to Ormoc City after the latter failed to do its part in accomplishing the requirements to receive the aid.

These include a City Council resolution to authorize Mayor Gomez to receive the donation, and the signing of a memorandum of agreement on the aid.