Jpark Island Resort & Waterpark, Cebu’s fancy year-end sale

Jpark Island Resort & Waterpark, Cebu is holding a grand year-end sale at Ayala Center Cebu on December 1 to 3 with its Christmas special deals of up to 50% discounts on rooms and buy-one, get-one promos on dining.

Cebu’s premier resort prepared an ideal getaway for you and your family this Yuletide season with exciting offers and perks that would make your vacation more delightful.

Guest may enjoy room rates that start at P7,900 net for a Deluxe room and buy one, get one lunch buffet for two (2) persons for only P2,000 net.

The room package includes breakfast buffet for two (2) at Abalone restaurant, halo-halo for two (2) persons, a souvenir photo, P200 credits on ala carte at Chinghai, Maru, Olive, Aqus Pool Bar and JLounge for a minimum purchase of P1,000, P1,000 credits on dinner buffet good for two (2) persons, 20% discount at Coral seafood restaurant, 20% discount at Havana by the Sea, 30 minutes use of human-sized chess (for 4 persons), 30 minutes use of non-motorized go kart (for 4 persons), 30 minutes use of miniature golf (for 4 persons) and more.

The first 10 buyers between 10 AM to 12 NN will get a free upgrade to Ocean View rooms. For inquiries, please call +6332 494 5000. /PR